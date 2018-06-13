Bank of Nova Scotia (BNS) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) (TSE:BNS) posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 29th. The bank reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.39, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $5.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.37 billion. Bank of Nova Scotia had a return on equity of 14.87% and a net margin of 22.29%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.62 EPS.

Shares of Bank of Nova Scotia opened at $58.15 on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The company has a market cap of $71.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. Bank of Nova Scotia has a 12-month low of $57.66 and a 12-month high of $66.78.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 3rd will be paid a $0.6366 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 2nd. This represents a $2.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.38%. Bank of Nova Scotia’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.47%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Bank of America cut Bank of Nova Scotia from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Bank of Nova Scotia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 1st. Desjardins reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia in a research note on Friday, June 8th. National Bank Financial downgraded Bank of Nova Scotia from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 8th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Bank of Nova Scotia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.67.

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various financial services in North America, Latin America, the Caribbean and Central America, and the Asia-Pacific. It offers financial advice and solutions, and day-to-day banking products, including debit and credit cards, chequing and saving accounts, investments, mortgages, loans, and related creditor insurance to individuals and small businesses; and commercial banking solutions comprising lending, deposit, cash management, and trade finance solutions to medium and large businesses, including automotive dealers and their customers.

