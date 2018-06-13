Bank of Nova Scotia (BNS) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) (TSE:BNS) posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 29th. The bank reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.39, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $5.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.37 billion. Bank of Nova Scotia had a return on equity of 14.87% and a net margin of 22.29%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.62 EPS.

Shares of Bank of Nova Scotia opened at $58.15 on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The company has a market cap of $71.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. Bank of Nova Scotia has a 12-month low of $57.66 and a 12-month high of $66.78.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 3rd will be paid a $0.6366 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 2nd. This represents a $2.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.38%. Bank of Nova Scotia’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.47%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Bank of America cut Bank of Nova Scotia from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Bank of Nova Scotia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 1st. Desjardins reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia in a research note on Friday, June 8th. National Bank Financial downgraded Bank of Nova Scotia from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 8th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Bank of Nova Scotia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.67.

About Bank of Nova Scotia

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various financial services in North America, Latin America, the Caribbean and Central America, and the Asia-Pacific. It offers financial advice and solutions, and day-to-day banking products, including debit and credit cards, chequing and saving accounts, investments, mortgages, loans, and related creditor insurance to individuals and small businesses; and commercial banking solutions comprising lending, deposit, cash management, and trade finance solutions to medium and large businesses, including automotive dealers and their customers.

Earnings History for Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS)

