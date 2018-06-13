Bank Of The Ozarks Inc (NASDAQ:OZRK) Shares Sold by Eaton Vance Management

Eaton Vance Management lowered its position in Bank Of The Ozarks Inc (NASDAQ:OZRK) by 17.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 55,250 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 11,500 shares during the quarter. Eaton Vance Management’s holdings in Bank Of The Ozarks were worth $2,667,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of OZRK. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Bank Of The Ozarks in the first quarter valued at $81,272,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Bank Of The Ozarks by 1,411.1% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 900,076 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,609,000 after acquiring an additional 840,513 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Bank Of The Ozarks by 24.2% in the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 3,097,339 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $150,066,000 after acquiring an additional 602,974 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co boosted its holdings in Bank Of The Ozarks by 4,751.4% in the fourth quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 292,590 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,176,000 after acquiring an additional 286,559 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in Bank Of The Ozarks by 101.3% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 553,073 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,795,000 after acquiring an additional 278,378 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.79% of the company’s stock.

OZRK has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Bank Of The Ozarks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. BidaskClub upgraded Bank Of The Ozarks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 17th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on shares of Bank Of The Ozarks in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Bank Of The Ozarks in a research note on Thursday, March 22nd. They set a “sell” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Brean Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Bank Of The Ozarks in a research note on Thursday, April 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.60.

Shares of Bank Of The Ozarks traded up $0.10, reaching $49.04, during midday trading on Wednesday, according to MarketBeat.com. 1,261,268 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,005,361. Bank Of The Ozarks Inc has a 1-year low of $40.15 and a 1-year high of $53.70. The stock has a market cap of $6.31 billion, a PE ratio of 16.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

Bank Of The Ozarks (NASDAQ:OZRK) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.03. Bank Of The Ozarks had a return on equity of 11.65% and a net margin of 40.54%. The business had revenue of $246.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $246.11 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.73 earnings per share. research analysts anticipate that Bank Of The Ozarks Inc will post 3.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Bank of the Ozarks provides a range of retail and commercial banking services to businesses, individuals, and non-profit and governmental entities. The company accepts non-interest bearing checking, interest bearing transaction, business sweep, savings, money market, individual retirement, and other accounts, as well as time deposits.

