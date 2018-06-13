Loomis Sayles & Co. L P Has $16.69 Million Holdings in Bank Of The Ozarks Inc (OZRK)

Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lowered its stake in shares of Bank Of The Ozarks Inc (NASDAQ:OZRK) by 10.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 345,759 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 38,240 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P owned 0.27% of Bank Of The Ozarks worth $16,690,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ferris Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Bank Of The Ozarks during the fourth quarter worth $372,000. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bank Of The Ozarks during the fourth quarter worth $3,698,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Bank Of The Ozarks by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 59,439 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,880,000 after purchasing an additional 6,336 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Bank Of The Ozarks by 71.0% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 322,283 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,614,000 after purchasing an additional 133,848 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Bank Of The Ozarks by 22.6% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 173,350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,398,000 after purchasing an additional 31,932 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Bank Of The Ozarks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 27th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 price target on shares of Bank Of The Ozarks in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Barclays reduced their price target on Bank Of The Ozarks from $60.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 11th. BidaskClub downgraded Bank Of The Ozarks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, Brean Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Bank Of The Ozarks in a research report on Monday, May 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.60.

Shares of NASDAQ OZRK traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $48.87. The stock had a trading volume of 54,917 shares, compared to its average volume of 522,095. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. Bank Of The Ozarks Inc has a twelve month low of $40.15 and a twelve month high of $53.70. The company has a market cap of $6.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.59, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.34.

Bank Of The Ozarks (NASDAQ:OZRK) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.03. Bank Of The Ozarks had a return on equity of 11.65% and a net margin of 40.54%. The firm had revenue of $246.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $246.11 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.73 EPS. research analysts expect that Bank Of The Ozarks Inc will post 3.69 earnings per share for the current year.

About Bank Of The Ozarks

Bank of the Ozarks provides a range of retail and commercial banking services to businesses, individuals, and non-profit and governmental entities. The company accepts non-interest bearing checking, interest bearing transaction, business sweep, savings, money market, individual retirement, and other accounts, as well as time deposits.

