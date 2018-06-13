Deutsche Bank Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Barratt Developments (LON:BDEV)

Barratt Developments (LON:BDEV)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, June 6th.

BDEV has been the subject of several other reports. Peel Hunt upgraded Barratt Developments to an “add” rating and set a GBX 670 ($8.92) target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Shore Capital restated a “sell” rating on shares of Barratt Developments in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Liberum Capital restated a “sell” rating and set a GBX 575 ($7.66) target price on shares of Barratt Developments in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 710 ($9.45) target price on shares of Barratt Developments in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Barratt Developments in a report on Wednesday, March 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 673.17 ($8.96).

Shares of Barratt Developments opened at GBX 566.60 ($7.54) on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Barratt Developments has a one year low of GBX 6.26 ($0.08) and a one year high of GBX 705.50 ($9.39).

In other Barratt Developments news, insider John Allan acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 562 ($7.48) per share, for a total transaction of £28,100 ($37,411.80).

Barratt Developments Company Profile

Barratt Developments PLC engages in the housebuilding and commercial development businesses in Great Britain. It acquires and develops land; plans, designs, and constructs residential properties, such as apartments, penthouses, and communities; and develops and sells homes. The company provides homes under the Barratt Homes, David Wilson Homes, and Barratt London brands.

