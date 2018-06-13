4,574 Shares in Novartis AG (NVS) Purchased by BBR Partners LLC

BBR Partners LLC bought a new stake in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 4,574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $370,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Novartis in the first quarter valued at about $512,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Novartis by 11.8% in the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 33,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,689,000 after purchasing an additional 3,512 shares during the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in Novartis by 1.9% in the first quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 197,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,936,000 after purchasing an additional 3,715 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Novartis by 6.0% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 273,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,113,000 after purchasing an additional 15,368 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Novartis by 119.4% in the first quarter. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. now owns 6,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $510,000 after purchasing an additional 3,430 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Novartis traded down $0.05, hitting $75.79, during midday trading on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,618,938 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,668,576. The stock has a market cap of $175.66 billion, a PE ratio of 15.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Novartis AG has a 1-year low of $74.11 and a 1-year high of $94.19.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 19th. The company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $12.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.45 billion. Novartis had a return on equity of 16.23% and a net margin of 16.04%. Novartis’s revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.13 earnings per share. analysts expect that Novartis AG will post 5.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have commented on NVS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Novartis in a report on Thursday, May 17th. Deutsche Bank reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Novartis in a research report on Friday, April 20th. HSBC cut Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 29th. ValuEngine cut Novartis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded Novartis from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $89.81.

In related news, major shareholder Institutes For Biomed Novartis bought 766,666 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $15.00 per share, for a total transaction of $11,499,990.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.01% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets a range of healthcare products worldwide. The company's Innovative Medicines segment offers patented prescription medicines to enhance health outcomes for patients and health-care providers. This segment also commercializes products in the areas of oncology and rare diseases, ophthalmology, immunology and dermatology, neuroscience, respiratory, cardio-metabolic, and established medicines.

