5,000 Shares in Crispr Therapeutics AG (CRSP) Acquired by BBR Partners LLC

BBR Partners LLC bought a new stake in Crispr Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $229,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Crispr Therapeutics by 3.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 572,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,156,000 after buying an additional 19,660 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in Crispr Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $726,000. M&T Bank Corp purchased a new position in Crispr Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $202,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Crispr Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $1,950,000. Finally, Versant Venture Management LLC purchased a new position in Crispr Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $210,551,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Crispr Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of CRSP traded down $2.36 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $56.98. 3,398,890 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,394,598. The firm has a market cap of $2.81 billion, a PE ratio of -33.32 and a beta of 3.99. Crispr Therapeutics AG has a one year low of $14.18 and a one year high of $73.90.

Crispr Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.62) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.67) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.64 million. Crispr Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 35.18% and a negative net margin of 189.60%. Crispr Therapeutics’s revenue was down 49.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.54) earnings per share. equities research analysts expect that Crispr Therapeutics AG will post -2.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CRSP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JMP Securities began coverage on Crispr Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, March 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $69.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine raised Crispr Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Chardan Capital increased their price target on Crispr Therapeutics from $25.00 to $72.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 15th. SunTrust Banks reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of Crispr Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, March 9th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Crispr Therapeutics from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, March 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.90.

In other Crispr Therapeutics news, Director Kurt Von Emster sold 650,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.39, for a total transaction of $35,353,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,629 shares in the company, valued at $306,161.31. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Samarth Kulkarni sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.36, for a total value of $1,040,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 163,560 shares in the company, valued at $11,344,521.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 1,497,529 shares of company stock valued at $79,621,431. Insiders own 37.70% of the company’s stock.

Crispr Therapeutics Company Profile

CRISPR Therapeutics AG, a gene editing company, focuses on developing transformative gene-based medicines for the treatment of serious human diseases using its regularly interspaced short palindromic repeats associated protein-9 (CRISPR/Cas9) gene-editing platform in Switzerland. Its lead product candidate is CTX001, which targets sickle cell disease and beta-thalassemia with an ex vivo approach whereby cells are harvested from a patient, treated with a CRISPR/Cas9-based therapeutic and reintroduced into the patient.

Receive News & Ratings for Crispr Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crispr Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.