Schwab U S Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV) Shares Bought by BBR Partners LLC

BBR Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab U S Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV) by 4.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,368 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,790 shares during the quarter. Schwab U S Large Cap Value ETF makes up 0.4% of BBR Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. BBR Partners LLC’s holdings in Schwab U S Large Cap Value ETF were worth $2,027,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SCHV. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in Schwab U S Large Cap Value ETF by 24.9% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 33,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,792,000 after purchasing an additional 6,742 shares during the last quarter. Mokosak Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab U S Large Cap Value ETF by 2.5% in the first quarter. Mokosak Advisory Group LLC now owns 306,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,199,000 after purchasing an additional 7,582 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab U S Large Cap Value ETF by 0.8% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 159,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,402,000 after purchasing an additional 1,223 shares during the last quarter. Personal Resources Investment & Strategic Management Inc. purchased a new position in Schwab U S Large Cap Value ETF in the first quarter valued at about $3,011,000. Finally, Lincoln National Corp purchased a new position in Schwab U S Large Cap Value ETF in the first quarter valued at about $388,000.

Schwab U S Large Cap Value ETF traded down $0.24, reaching $54.49, during trading hours on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. 229,728 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 320,250. Schwab U S Large Cap Value ETF has a 52 week low of $49.82 and a 52 week high of $58.00.

About Schwab U S Large Cap Value ETF

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

