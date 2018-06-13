Eagle Asset Management Inc. Has $22.78 Million Stake in BB&T Co. (NYSE:BBT)

Eagle Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of BB&T Co. (NYSE:BBT) by 8.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 437,729 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 41,332 shares during the quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. owned 0.06% of BB&T worth $22,779,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Eagle Investment Management LLC grew its stake in BB&T by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 16,798,617 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $874,200,000 after acquiring an additional 141,867 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in BB&T by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,689,965 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $481,786,000 after purchasing an additional 860,902 shares in the last quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in BB&T by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 8,406,619 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $417,977,000 after purchasing an additional 24,175 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in BB&T by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 8,318,669 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $413,604,000 after purchasing an additional 201,669 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in BB&T by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,831,306 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $388,494,000 after purchasing an additional 51,728 shares in the last quarter. 63.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered BB&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 20th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “hold” rating and issued a $56.00 price objective on shares of BB&T in a report on Thursday, April 5th. Hilliard Lyons upgraded BB&T from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, April 23rd. ValuEngine lowered BB&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 3rd. Finally, B. Riley upgraded BB&T from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $59.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 27th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. BB&T currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.48.

Shares of NYSE:BBT traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $53.79. 3,894,736 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,967,568. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The company has a market capitalization of $42.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.13, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.03. BB&T Co. has a fifty-two week low of $43.00 and a fifty-two week high of $56.31.

BB&T (NYSE:BBT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 19th. The insurance provider reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.85 billion. BB&T had a return on equity of 10.38% and a net margin of 21.63%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.46 EPS. equities research analysts predict that BB&T Co. will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 11th were given a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.79%. This is an increase from BB&T’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 10th. BB&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.77%.

In related news, VP Cynthia B. Powell sold 2,817 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.78, for a total transaction of $151,498.26. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 17,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $914,260. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider William Rufus Yates sold 16,279 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.20, for a total value of $882,321.80. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 42,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,281,874.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 293,659 shares of company stock valued at $15,774,234 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

BB&T Profile

BB&T Corporation operates as a financial holding company that provides various banking and trust services for small and mid-size businesses, public agencies, local governments, and individuals. The company operates through four segments: CB-Retail, CB-Commercial, IH&PF, and FS&CF. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

