BB&T Co. (BBT) Shares Sold by MetLife Investment Advisors LLC

MetLife Investment Advisors LLC lowered its stake in BB&T Co. (NYSE:BBT) by 4.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 233,938 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 10,160 shares during the quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in BB&T were worth $12,174,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in shares of BB&T by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 7,712 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $383,000 after buying an additional 962 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in shares of BB&T by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 25,615 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,333,000 after buying an additional 1,009 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Hawaii raised its position in shares of BB&T by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Hawaii now owns 15,044 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $748,000 after buying an additional 1,044 shares in the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of BB&T by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,910 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $741,000 after buying an additional 1,116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flippin Bruce & Porter Inc. raised its position in shares of BB&T by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Flippin Bruce & Porter Inc. now owns 182,101 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $9,477,000 after buying an additional 1,137 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BB&T opened at $54.00 on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. BB&T Co. has a one year low of $43.00 and a one year high of $56.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.87.

BB&T (NYSE:BBT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 19th. The insurance provider reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.02. BB&T had a return on equity of 10.38% and a net margin of 21.63%. The firm had revenue of $2.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.85 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.46 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts forecast that BB&T Co. will post 4.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 11th were paid a dividend of $0.375 per share. This is a boost from BB&T’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 10th. BB&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.77%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of BB&T from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 20th. ValuEngine cut shares of BB&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded shares of BB&T from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $44.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 27th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of BB&T from $64.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BB&T from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.48.

In other news, CFO Daryl N. Bible sold 74,847 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.58, for a total transaction of $4,010,302.26. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 185,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,924,409.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider William Rufus Yates sold 16,279 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.20, for a total value of $882,321.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 42,101 shares in the company, valued at $2,281,874.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 293,659 shares of company stock worth $15,774,234 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

BB&T Company Profile

BB&T Corporation operates as a financial holding company that provides various banking and trust services for small and mid-size businesses, public agencies, local governments, and individuals. The company operates through four segments: CB-Retail, CB-Commercial, IH&PF, and FS&CF. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

