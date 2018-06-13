Beazer Homes USA, Inc. (NYSE:BZH) Position Increased by Hillsdale Investment Management Inc.

Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Beazer Homes USA, Inc. (NYSE:BZH) by 10.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 67,400 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 6,500 shares during the quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. owned 0.20% of Beazer Homes USA worth $1,075,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BZH. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Beazer Homes USA by 16.1% in the 4th quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 159,481 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,064,000 after buying an additional 22,118 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of Beazer Homes USA during the 4th quarter worth $210,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Beazer Homes USA by 152.0% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 101,253 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,945,000 after purchasing an additional 61,067 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Beazer Homes USA by 22.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 184,498 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,544,000 after purchasing an additional 33,306 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Beazer Homes USA by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,135,962 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $60,242,000 after purchasing an additional 70,347 shares in the last quarter. 83.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of BZH stock traded down $0.72 on Wednesday, hitting $15.24. 17,386 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 398,644. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 16.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34. Beazer Homes USA, Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.99 and a 12 month high of $23.24. The company has a market cap of $531.32 million, a P/E ratio of 9.98 and a beta of 2.48.

Beazer Homes USA (NYSE:BZH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 2nd. The construction company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.20. Beazer Homes USA had a positive return on equity of 9.71% and a negative net margin of 3.97%. The business had revenue of $455.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $439.15 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.23) EPS. Beazer Homes USA’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts anticipate that Beazer Homes USA, Inc. will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on BZH. Zacks Investment Research lowered Beazer Homes USA from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 10th. Credit Suisse Group set a $16.00 target price on Beazer Homes USA and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 3rd. ValuEngine raised Beazer Homes USA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 3rd. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of Beazer Homes USA in a report on Thursday, May 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.25.

Beazer Homes USA, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. The company designs, constructs, and sells single-family and multi-family homes for entry-level, move-up, or retirement-oriented home buyers under the Beazer Homes brand name. It sells its homes through commissioned new home sales counselors and independent brokers in Arizona, California, Nevada, Texas, Delaware, Indiana, Maryland, Tennessee, Virginia, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, and South Carolina.

