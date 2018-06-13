Critical Review: T. Rowe Price Group (TROW) & BGC Partners (BGCP)

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ: TROW) and BGC Partners (NASDAQ:BGCP) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk and valuation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

72.1% of T. Rowe Price Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 49.7% of BGC Partners shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.1% of T. Rowe Price Group shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 32.8% of BGC Partners shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for T. Rowe Price Group and BGC Partners, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score T. Rowe Price Group 1 5 4 0 2.30 BGC Partners 0 0 1 0 3.00

T. Rowe Price Group currently has a consensus target price of $112.89, suggesting a potential downside of 9.96%. Given T. Rowe Price Group’s higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe T. Rowe Price Group is more favorable than BGC Partners.

Volatility and Risk

T. Rowe Price Group has a beta of 1.22, indicating that its share price is 22% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, BGC Partners has a beta of 1.03, indicating that its share price is 3% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

T. Rowe Price Group pays an annual dividend of $2.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.2%. BGC Partners pays an annual dividend of $0.72 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.1%. T. Rowe Price Group pays out 51.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. BGC Partners pays out 60.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. T. Rowe Price Group has raised its dividend for 31 consecutive years.

Profitability

This table compares T. Rowe Price Group and BGC Partners’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets T. Rowe Price Group 31.10% 26.93% 20.95% BGC Partners 1.24% 48.64% 9.03%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares T. Rowe Price Group and BGC Partners’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio T. Rowe Price Group $4.79 billion 6.33 $1.50 billion $5.43 23.09 BGC Partners $3.35 billion 1.12 $51.47 million $1.20 9.83

T. Rowe Price Group has higher revenue and earnings than BGC Partners. BGC Partners is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than T. Rowe Price Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

T. Rowe Price Group beats BGC Partners on 13 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

T. Rowe Price Group Company Profile

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It employs fundamental and quantitative analysis with a bottom-up approach. The firm utilizes in-house and external research to make its investments. It employs socially responsible investing with a focus on environmental, social, and governance issues. It makes investment in late-stage venture capital transactions and usually invests between $3 million and $5 million. The firm was previously known as T. Rowe Group, Inc. and T. Rowe Price Associates, Inc. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. was founded in 1937 and is based in Baltimore, Maryland, with additional offices in Colorado Springs, Colorado; Owings Mills, Maryland; San Francisco, California; Tampa, Florida; Toronto, Ontario; Hellerup, Denmark; Amsterdam, The Netherlands; Luxembourg, Grand Duchy of Luxembourg; Zurich, Switzerland; Dubai, United Arab Emirates; London, United Kingdom; Sydney, New South Wales; Hong Kong; Tokyo, Japan; Singapore; Frankfurt, Germany, Madrid, Spain, Milan, Italy, Stockholm, Sweden, Melbourne, Australia, and Amsterdam, Netherlands.

BGC Partners Company Profile

BGC Partners, Inc. operates as a brokerage company servicing the financial and real estate markets worldwide. It operates in two segments, Financial Services and Real Estate Services. The Financial Services segment provides brokerage services for fixed income, interest rate derivatives, spot foreign exchange, foreign exchange derivatives, government bonds, corporate bonds, credit derivatives, insurance and money market products, energy, metals, equity derivatives, and structured market data products and services. This segment also offers trade execution, broker-dealer, clearing, processing, trade compression, and other back-office services. In addition, it provides screen-based market solutions, which enable its clients to develop a marketplace, trade with their customers, issue debt, trade odd lots, access program trading interfaces, and access its network and intellectual property; software and technology infrastructure for the transactional and technology related elements; and option pricing and analysis tools. Further, this segment offers financial technology solutions, post-trade, and analytics related to financial instruments and markets under the FENICS, BGC Trader, FENICS Market Data, BGC Market Data, Capitalab, and Lucera brands. The Real Estate Services segment offers corporate advisory, investment sales, and agency leasing services; lending and loan servicing, due diligence and underwriting, workplace and occupancy strategy, and corporate and consulting services, as well as intercompany referrals; real estate finance, consulting, appraisal, and valuation services; project and development management services; and property and facilities management services. The company primarily serves banks, broker-dealers, investment banks, trading firms, hedge funds, governments, corporations, property owners, real estate developers, and investment firms, as well as institutional clients. BGC Partners, Inc. was founded in 1945 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

