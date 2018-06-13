Theravance Biopharma (TBPH) Downgraded to Sell at BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Theravance Biopharma (NASDAQ:TBPH) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Friday, May 18th.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on TBPH. Leerink Swann set a $31.00 price objective on Theravance Biopharma and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $55.00 price objective on Theravance Biopharma and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, May 8th. ValuEngine cut Theravance Biopharma from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut Theravance Biopharma from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 1st. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies restated an overweight rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of Theravance Biopharma in a research note on Thursday, March 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Theravance Biopharma has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $39.29.

Shares of Theravance Biopharma stock traded down $0.18 on Friday, reaching $23.83. 140,300 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 237,781. Theravance Biopharma has a 1-year low of $21.27 and a 1-year high of $43.44. The company has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a PE ratio of -4.40 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.53, a quick ratio of 4.08 and a current ratio of 4.25.

Theravance Biopharma (NASDAQ:TBPH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.26) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $8.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.74 million. Theravance Biopharma had a negative return on equity of 188.96% and a negative net margin of 1,383.47%. sell-side analysts predict that Theravance Biopharma will post -4.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Renee D. Gala sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.29, for a total transaction of $242,900.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 236,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,732,974.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Bradford J. Shafer sold 14,040 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.97, for a total value of $336,538.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 133,324 shares in the company, valued at $3,195,776.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 34,180 shares of company stock valued at $823,711. Company insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Theravance Biopharma by 88.4% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,511 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 2,117 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Theravance Biopharma by 22.3% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 16,664 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $404,000 after buying an additional 3,042 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Theravance Biopharma by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 75,142 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,822,000 after buying an additional 3,800 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Theravance Biopharma by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 516,551 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $12,526,000 after buying an additional 4,509 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Theravance Biopharma during the 1st quarter valued at about $130,000. Institutional investors own 85.62% of the company’s stock.

Theravance Biopharma, Inc, a diversified biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes human therapeutics. The company offers VIBATIV (telavancin), a bactericidal, once-daily injectable antibiotic to treat patients with infections due to Staphylococcus aureus and other Gram-positive bacteria.

