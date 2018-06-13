Biffa (BIFF) Price Target Increased to GBX 260 by Analysts at Peel Hunt

Biffa (LON:BIFF) had its price target hoisted by research analysts at Peel Hunt from GBX 250 ($3.33) to GBX 260 ($3.46) in a research report issued on Wednesday. The brokerage presently has an “add” rating on the stock. Peel Hunt’s price target suggests a potential upside of 9.70% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. HSBC upgraded Biffa to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 1st. Numis Securities decreased their price target on Biffa from GBX 315 ($4.19) to GBX 285 ($3.79) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 7th. Citigroup cut Biffa to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from GBX 240 ($3.20) to GBX 220 ($2.93) in a research report on Thursday, March 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 290 ($3.86) price target on shares of Biffa in a research report on Thursday, March 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Biffa has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 262.50 ($3.49).

Shares of BIFF opened at GBX 237 ($3.16) on Wednesday. Biffa has a twelve month low of GBX 183 ($2.44) and a twelve month high of GBX 265 ($3.53).

In related news, insider Ken Lever acquired 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 206 ($2.74) per share, for a total transaction of £51,500 ($68,566.10). Also, insider David Martin acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 202 ($2.69) per share, for a total transaction of £20,200 ($26,893.89).

Biffa plc provides waste management services in the United Kingdom. It operates through four divisions: Industrial & Commercial, Municipal, Resource Recovery & Treatment, and Energy. The company is involved in the collection, treatment, processing, and disposal of industrial and commercial waste and recyclable materials; production and sale of energy from waste; and sale of recovered commodities, such as paper, glass, metals, and plastic.

