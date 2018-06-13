BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (BMRN) Position Increased by PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) by 2.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 42,153 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 820 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical were worth $3,417,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 335,899 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $29,953,000 after purchasing an additional 15,414 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL purchased a new position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical during the fourth quarter valued at $232,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 34,177 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,048,000 after purchasing an additional 1,112 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 1,902.8% during the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 47,267 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,215,000 after purchasing an additional 44,907 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 362,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $32,342,000 after purchasing an additional 30,200 shares in the last quarter.

In related news, CEO Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 37,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.75, for a total transaction of $3,328,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 309,350 shares in the company, valued at $27,454,812.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP George Eric Davis sold 3,818 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.88, for a total transaction of $320,253.84. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 94,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,937,899.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 162,760 shares of company stock valued at $13,930,218. 1.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have issued reports on BMRN. BidaskClub downgraded shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, June 8th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $116.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 25th. ValuEngine raised shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 28th. Canaccord Genuity began coverage on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a report on Wednesday, May 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $101.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $112.00 price objective on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a report on Tuesday, May 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $112.50.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical opened at $90.00 on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The company has a current ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.87 billion, a PE ratio of -134.33 and a beta of 1.71. BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. has a twelve month low of $75.81 and a twelve month high of $100.03.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 25th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.08). BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a negative return on equity of 3.01% and a negative net margin of 10.48%. The firm had revenue of $373.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $348.73 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.20 earnings per share. BioMarin Pharmaceutical’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.9% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts anticipate that BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Aldurazyme that is used for the treatment of patients with mucopolysaccharidosis I, a genetic disease; Brineura for the treatment of late infantile neuronal ceroid lipofuscinosis type 2, a form of Batten disease; and Firdapse for Lambert Eaton Myasthenic Syndrome.

