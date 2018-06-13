Bitcoin Red Hits Market Cap of $249,415.00 (CRYPTO:BTCRED)

Bitcoin Red (CURRENCY:BTCRED) traded down 3.7% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 4:00 AM Eastern on May 21st. One Bitcoin Red token can currently be purchased for $0.0121 or 0.00000185 BTC on major exchanges including YoBit and CoinExchange. Bitcoin Red has a total market capitalization of $249,415.00 and approximately $801.00 worth of Bitcoin Red was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Bitcoin Red has traded 2.5% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Ripple (XRP) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00008431 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003504 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 11.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00018929 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 10.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0425 or 0.00000646 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $41.01 or 0.00623523 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015280 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.43 or 0.00234662 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded down 12% against the dollar and now trades at $2.94 or 0.00044719 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.18 or 0.00093921 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 13.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0884 or 0.00001343 BTC.

Bitcoin Red Token Profile

Bitcoin Red’s launch date was October 20th, 2017. Bitcoin Red’s total supply is 21,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 20,550,001 tokens. Bitcoin Red’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinRed1 and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Red is /r/BTCRED.

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Red

Bitcoin Red can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange and YoBit. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Red directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Red should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitcoin Red using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

