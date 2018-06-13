Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) Shares Bought by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) by 8.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 106,292,471 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,510,783 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 7.70% of Boston Scientific worth $2,903,912,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BSX. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Boston Scientific in the first quarter valued at about $33,890,000. Systematic Financial Management LP boosted its holdings in Boston Scientific by 51.3% in the first quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 18,000 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $492,000 after purchasing an additional 6,100 shares during the last quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA boosted its holdings in Boston Scientific by 160.8% in the first quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 44,070 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,204,000 after purchasing an additional 27,170 shares during the last quarter. Sector Gamma AS lifted its holdings in Boston Scientific by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Sector Gamma AS now owns 1,741,380 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $47,575,000 after buying an additional 40,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Asymmetry Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Boston Scientific during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,865,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Boston Scientific alerts:

NYSE BSX traded down $2.11 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $31.73. 21,796,001 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,243,987. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market cap of $47.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.77. Boston Scientific Co. has a 12 month low of $24.54 and a 12 month high of $37.30.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 25th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.34 billion. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 25.10% and a net margin of 1.21%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.29 earnings per share. equities analysts expect that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.39 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP John Bradley Sorenson sold 2,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.63, for a total value of $60,786.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 34,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $956,992.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kevin J. Ballinger sold 68,486 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.12, for a total transaction of $2,336,742.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 206,116 shares of company stock worth $6,320,005 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on BSX. ValuEngine raised Boston Scientific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Argus increased their price target on Boston Scientific from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 7th. TheStreet upgraded Boston Scientific from a “c” rating to an “a-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Boston Scientific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 30th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on Boston Scientific from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.39.

About Boston Scientific

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through three segments: Cardiovascular, Rhythm Management, and MedSurg. The company offers interventional cardiology products, including drug-eluting coronary stent systems used in the treatment of coronary artery disease; percutaneous coronary interventions therapy products to treat atherosclerosis; intravascular catheter-directed ultrasound imaging catheters, fractional flow reserve devices, and systems for use in coronary arteries and heart chambers, as well as certain peripheral vessels; and structural heart therapy systems.

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.