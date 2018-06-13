NINE MASTS CAPITAL Ltd Has $262,000 Stake in Blackrock Municipal 2030 Trgt Trm Trst (NYSE:BTT)

NINE MASTS CAPITAL Ltd reduced its stake in Blackrock Municipal 2030 Trgt Trm Trst (NYSE:BTT) by 73.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 34,400 shares during the period. NINE MASTS CAPITAL Ltd’s holdings in Blackrock Municipal 2030 Trgt Trm Trst were worth $262,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. grew its position in shares of Blackrock Municipal 2030 Trgt Trm Trst by 202.0% during the fourth quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 82,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,846,000 after purchasing an additional 55,259 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new position in Blackrock Municipal 2030 Trgt Trm Trst during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in Blackrock Municipal 2030 Trgt Trm Trst during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $296,000. JOYN Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Blackrock Municipal 2030 Trgt Trm Trst during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $684,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in Blackrock Municipal 2030 Trgt Trm Trst by 17.0% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 29,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $667,000 after buying an additional 4,347 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Blackrock Municipal 2030 Trgt Trm Trst traded down $0.01, reaching $21.50, on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. The company had a trading volume of 1,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 131,968. Blackrock Municipal 2030 Trgt Trm Trst has a 52-week low of $20.98 and a 52-week high of $23.60.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.0718 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 14th. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.01%.

Blackrock Municipal 2030 Trgt Trm Trst Profile

BlackRock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust, formerly BlackRock Municipal Target Term Trust, is a closed-end management investment company. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide current income exempt from regular federal income tax (but which may be subject to the federal alternative minimum tax in certain circumstances) and to return $25 per common share (the initial offering price per share) to holders of common shares on or about December 31, 2030.

