Bloom Trading 40.4% Lower Over Last Week (CRYPTO:BLT)

Bloom (CURRENCY:BLT) traded down 17.4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on May 29th. Over the last seven days, Bloom has traded down 40.4% against the US dollar. One Bloom token can currently be bought for about $0.24 or 0.00003861 BTC on exchanges including Bittrex, Radar Relay, Upbit and IDEX. Bloom has a market cap of $11.60 million and $39,973.00 worth of Bloom was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Bloom alerts:

Ripple (XRP) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00008310 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00003442 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 13.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00018677 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 12.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0402 or 0.00000638 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00015977 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 13.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.83 or 0.00600529 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.35 or 0.00227841 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded down 16.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00043626 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.85 or 0.00092867 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 13.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0834 or 0.00001324 BTC.

About Bloom

Bloom’s genesis date was November 29th, 2017. Bloom’s total supply is 150,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 47,688,531 tokens. The Reddit community for Bloom is /r/BloomToken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bloom’s official website is hellobloom.io. Bloom’s official Twitter account is @BloomToken and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Bloom

Bloom can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit, TOPBTC, Bibox, IDEX, Bittrex and Radar Relay. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bloom directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bloom should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bloom using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Ratings for Bloom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bloom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.