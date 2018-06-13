Darden Restaurants, Inc. (DRI) Stake Raised by BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) by 174.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 304,977 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 193,678 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA owned about 0.25% of Darden Restaurants worth $25,999,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Darden Restaurants in the 1st quarter worth $2,772,000. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Darden Restaurants by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 391,697 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $33,392,000 after purchasing an additional 9,892 shares in the last quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in Darden Restaurants by 40.1% in the 1st quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas now owns 199,000 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $16,965,000 after purchasing an additional 57,000 shares in the last quarter. Norinchukin Bank The increased its holdings in Darden Restaurants by 16.7% in the 1st quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 14,469 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,233,000 after purchasing an additional 2,072 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IBM Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in Darden Restaurants in the 1st quarter valued at $234,000. 89.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Darden Restaurants opened at $92.83 on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a one year low of $76.27 and a one year high of $100.11. The stock has a market cap of $11.30 billion, a PE ratio of 23.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.20.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 22nd. The restaurant operator reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.07. Darden Restaurants had a net margin of 6.92% and a return on equity of 28.12%. The business had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.32 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts anticipate that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 4.77 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on DRI. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Darden Restaurants from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $106.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, March 12th. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $112.00 price target on shares of Darden Restaurants in a report on Wednesday, March 14th. Mizuho began coverage on Darden Restaurants in a report on Thursday, March 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $105.00 price target for the company. SunTrust Banks upgraded Darden Restaurants from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $104.00 to $110.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 6th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Darden Restaurants from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Darden Restaurants presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.30.

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. As of June 27, 2017, it owned and operated approximately 1,700 restaurants under the Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, Yard House, The Capital Grille, Seasons 52, Bahama Breeze, and Eddie V's brands.

