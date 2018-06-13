Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.06 EPS

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 29th. The business services provider reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.06, Bloomberg Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.67 billion. Booz Allen Hamilton had a net margin of 4.94% and a return on equity of 52.82%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.45 EPS. Booz Allen Hamilton updated its FY19 guidance to $2.35-2.50 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:BAH opened at $45.07 on Wednesday. Booz Allen Hamilton has a one year low of $31.06 and a one year high of $45.73. The company has a market cap of $6.40 billion, a PE ratio of 22.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.17.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 14th will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 13th. Booz Allen Hamilton’s dividend payout ratio is 37.81%.

In other Booz Allen Hamilton news, CEO Horacio Rozanski sold 34,701 shares of Booz Allen Hamilton stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total value of $1,457,442.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Gary D. Labovich sold 18,000 shares of Booz Allen Hamilton stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.49, for a total transaction of $746,820.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 455,498 shares of company stock worth $18,476,193 in the last three months. 3.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

BAH has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 7th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 8th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, May 18th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Booz Allen Hamilton presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.04.

Booz Allen Hamilton Company Profile

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, engineering, analytics, digital, mission operations, and cyber solutions to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. The company offers consulting solutions for various domains, business strategies, human capital, and operations.

