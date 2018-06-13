Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (BAH) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the thirteen analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $43.31.

BAH has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 12th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 10th. Finally, Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in a research note on Monday, February 5th.

In related news, insider Gary D. Labovich sold 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.49, for a total value of $746,820.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Ralph W. Shrader sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.22, for a total transaction of $1,146,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 321,956 shares of company stock valued at $12,647,528. 3.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BAH. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 3,184.4% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 631,557 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $24,081,000 after acquiring an additional 612,328 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton during the first quarter valued at approximately $17,597,000. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton during the first quarter valued at approximately $16,455,000. Channing Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 21.9% during the fourth quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC now owns 2,260,744 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $86,208,000 after purchasing an additional 406,171 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial For Lutherans raised its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 61.4% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial For Lutherans now owns 965,963 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $36,832,000 after purchasing an additional 367,413 shares during the last quarter. 93.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of BAH stock opened at $42.20 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.14. Booz Allen Hamilton has a 12-month low of $31.06 and a 12-month high of $42.00. The company has a market cap of $6.06 billion, a PE ratio of 24.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.24.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 29th. The business services provider reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.06. Booz Allen Hamilton had a net margin of 4.68% and a return on equity of 50.81%. The company had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.45 EPS. Booz Allen Hamilton’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts forecast that Booz Allen Hamilton will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, engineering, analytics, digital, mission operations, and cyber solutions to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. The company offers consulting solutions for various domains, business strategies, human capital, and operations.

