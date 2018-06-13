Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) versus Boston Scientific (BSX) Financial Survey

Baxter International (NYSE: BAX) and Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) are both large-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk and institutional ownership.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

83.5% of Baxter International shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 89.0% of Boston Scientific shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.1% of Baxter International shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.7% of Boston Scientific shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Baxter International and Boston Scientific, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Baxter International 0 6 10 0 2.63 Boston Scientific 0 3 16 3 3.00

Baxter International presently has a consensus price target of $72.73, indicating a potential downside of 3.09%. Boston Scientific has a consensus price target of $32.32, indicating a potential upside of 1.09%. Given Boston Scientific’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Boston Scientific is more favorable than Baxter International.

Profitability

This table compares Baxter International and Boston Scientific’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Baxter International 7.75% 15.70% 8.44% Boston Scientific 1.21% 25.10% 9.63%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Baxter International and Boston Scientific’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Baxter International $10.56 billion 3.81 $717.00 million $2.48 30.26 Boston Scientific $9.05 billion 4.88 $105.00 million $1.26 25.37

Baxter International has higher revenue and earnings than Boston Scientific. Boston Scientific is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Baxter International, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

Baxter International has a beta of 0.81, meaning that its share price is 19% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Boston Scientific has a beta of 0.77, meaning that its share price is 23% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Baxter International pays an annual dividend of $0.76 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.0%. Boston Scientific does not pay a dividend. Baxter International pays out 30.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Summary

Boston Scientific beats Baxter International on 10 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

Baxter International Company Profile

Baxter International Inc. provides a portfolio of healthcare products. The company operates through North and South America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; and Asia-Pacific segments. It offers peritoneal dialysis and hemodialysis, and additional dialysis therapies and services; renal replacement therapies and other organ support therapies focused in the intensive care unit; sterile intravenous (IV) solutions, IV therapies, infusion pumps, administration sets, and drug reconstitution devices; and parenteral nutrition therapies. The company also provides biological products and medical devices, and surgical hemostat and sealant products used in surgical procedures for hemostasis, tissue sealing, and adhesion prevention; premixed and oncology drug platforms, inhaled anesthesia and critical care products, and pharmacy compounding services; and generic injectable pharmaceuticals. Its products are used in hospitals, kidney dialysis centers, nursing homes, rehabilitation centers, doctors' offices, and by patients at home under physician supervision. The company sells its products through direct sales force, independent distributors, drug wholesalers, and specialty pharmacy or other alternate site providers in approximately 100 countries. It has an agreement with Celerity Pharmaceutical, LLC to develop acute care generic injectable premix and oncolytic molecules. Baxter International Inc. was founded in 1931 and is headquartered in Deerfield, Illinois.

Boston Scientific Company Profile

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through three segments: Cardiovascular, Rhythm Management, and MedSurg. The company offers interventional cardiology products, including drug-eluting coronary stent systems used in the treatment of coronary artery disease; percutaneous coronary interventions therapy products to treat atherosclerosis; intravascular catheter-directed ultrasound imaging catheters, fractional flow reserve devices, and systems for use in coronary arteries and heart chambers, as well as certain peripheral vessels; and structural heart therapy systems. It also provides stents, balloon catheters, wires, and atherectomy systems to treat arterial diseases; thrombectomy systems, wires, and stents to treat venous diseases; and peripheral embolization devices, microcatheters, and drainage catheters to treat various cancers. In addition, the company offers cardiac rhythm management devices, such as implantable cardioverter defibrillator systems to treat abnormalities; remote patient management system; implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy pacemaker systems; and medical technologies to diagnose and treat rate and rhythm disorders of the heart comprising ablation catheters, intracardiac ultrasound catheters, diagnostic catheters, delivery sheaths, mapping system, and other accessories. Further, it provides products to diagnose and treat diseases of the gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions; devices to diagnose, treat, and palliate pulmonary diseases within the airway and lungs; and products to treat various urological and pelvic conditions; deep brain stimulation systems for the treatment of parkinson's disease, tremor, and intractable primary and secondary dystonia; and spinal cord stimulator systems for the management of chronic pain. The company was founded in 1979 and is headquartered in Marlborough, Massachusetts.

