Bredin Investment LLC Buys Shares of 5,672 General Motors (GM)

Bredin Investment LLC bought a new stake in General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 5,672 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of General Motors by 22.5% in the first quarter. Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. now owns 158,160 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $5,748,000 after buying an additional 29,010 shares in the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its holdings in General Motors by 5.1% in the first quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 201,700 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $7,330,000 after purchasing an additional 9,700 shares during the last quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in General Motors by 13.0% in the first quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC now owns 132,792 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $4,826,000 after purchasing an additional 15,252 shares during the last quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in General Motors by 15.8% in the first quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. now owns 117,911 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $4,283,000 after purchasing an additional 16,093 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwest Bancshares Inc. boosted its holdings in General Motors by 7.5% in the first quarter. Northwest Bancshares Inc. now owns 39,583 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,439,000 after purchasing an additional 2,767 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of General Motors stock traded up $0.27 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $44.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,233,122 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,563,243. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.21 billion, a PE ratio of 6.71, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.63. General Motors has a one year low of $33.86 and a one year high of $46.76.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 26th. The auto manufacturer reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.19. General Motors had a positive return on equity of 23.03% and a negative net margin of 3.76%. The business had revenue of $36.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.70 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts forecast that General Motors will post 6.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, June 8th will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 7th. General Motors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.96%.

In related news, insider Charles K. Stevens III sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.10, for a total value of $1,263,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 67,741 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,445,450.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Alan S. Batey sold 215,685 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.01, for a total transaction of $9,276,611.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 84,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,638,387.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

GM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of General Motors in a report on Friday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $58.00 target price on shares of General Motors in a report on Friday, June 1st. Evercore ISI raised General Motors from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $47.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, May 31st. ValuEngine cut General Motors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies set a $57.00 price target on General Motors and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.15.

About General Motors

General Motors Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, and sells cars, trucks, crossovers, and automobile parts worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Holden, Baojun, Jiefang, and Wuling brand names.

