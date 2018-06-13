Brokerages Anticipate Cenovus Energy Inc (CVE) to Post -$0.06 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Cenovus Energy Inc (NYSE:CVE) (TSE:CVE) will announce earnings of ($0.06) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Cenovus Energy’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.12) and the highest is ($0.03). Cenovus Energy reported earnings per share of $0.27 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 122.2%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, July 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Cenovus Energy will report full year earnings of ($0.14) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.35) to ($0.05). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $0.77 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.41 to $1.07. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Cenovus Energy.

Cenovus Energy (NYSE:CVE) (TSE:CVE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 25th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.35). The company had revenue of $3.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.88 billion. Cenovus Energy had a net margin of 13.13% and a negative return on equity of 3.24%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.05) earnings per share.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Cenovus Energy from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 23rd. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Cenovus Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $15.00 to $17.00 in a report on Thursday, May 17th. National Bank Financial raised shares of Cenovus Energy from a “sector perform overweight” rating to an “outperform overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 31st. ValuEngine raised shares of Cenovus Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, June 2nd. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Cenovus Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.31.

CVE traded down $0.05 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $9.76. The company had a trading volume of 98,081 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,986,376. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.18 billion, a PE ratio of -488.50 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.72. Cenovus Energy has a 1-year low of $6.76 and a 1-year high of $11.52.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.0389 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 14th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.59%. Cenovus Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -800.00%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. CIBC World Markets Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cenovus Energy by 5.0% during the first quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 12,651,576 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $108,044,000 after purchasing an additional 607,428 shares during the period. Sciencast Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Cenovus Energy during the first quarter worth $133,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cenovus Energy by 13.0% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 541,746 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,623,000 after purchasing an additional 62,283 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cenovus Energy during the first quarter worth $560,000. Finally, Element Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cenovus Energy during the first quarter worth $154,000. 74.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cenovus Energy

Cenovus Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in Canada and the United States. The company's Oil Sands segment develops and produces bitumen and natural gas in northeast Alberta. This segment's bitumen assets include Foster Creek, Christina Lake, and Narrows Lake, as well as projects in the early stages of development, such as Telephone Lake.

