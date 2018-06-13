Brokerages Anticipate Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc (ITCI) Will Post Earnings of -$0.77 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc (NASDAQ:ITCI) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.77) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Intra-Cellular Therapies’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.81) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.73). Intra-Cellular Therapies posted earnings of ($0.41) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 87.8%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Intra-Cellular Therapies will report full year earnings of ($3.42) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.95) to ($3.10). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($3.42) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.25) to ($2.72). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Intra-Cellular Therapies.

Get Intra-Cellular Therapies alerts:

Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.65) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.66) by $0.01. Intra-Cellular Therapies had a negative net margin of 39,745.53% and a negative return on equity of 27.67%.

Several research analysts recently commented on ITCI shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 6th. JPMorgan Chase started coverage on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in a report on Monday, February 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 15th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Intra-Cellular Therapies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.27.

Intra-Cellular Therapies traded down $0.34, hitting $22.13, on Wednesday, according to MarketBeat Ratings. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,677 shares, compared to its average volume of 502,923. The company has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a PE ratio of -10.45 and a beta of 0.61. Intra-Cellular Therapies has a 12 month low of $9.35 and a 12 month high of $25.82.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in Intra-Cellular Therapies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $212,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies during the 4th quarter valued at $213,000. Atlantic Trust Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies during the 1st quarter valued at $215,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its position in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 77.3% during the 4th quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 15,588 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $226,000 after buying an additional 6,797 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies during the 4th quarter valued at $237,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.57% of the company’s stock.

About Intra-Cellular Therapies

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing novel drugs for the treatment of neuropsychiatric and neurodegenerative diseases. The company is developing its lead drug candidate, lumateperone, known as ITI-007, for the treatment of schizophrenia, bipolar disorder, behavioral disturbances in patients with dementia, and other neuropsychiatric and neurological disorders.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Intra-Cellular Therapies (ITCI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Intra-Cellular Therapies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intra-Cellular Therapies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.