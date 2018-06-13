Brokerages Anticipate Nuance Communications Inc. (NUAN) Will Announce Earnings of $0.27 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Nuance Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN) to announce earnings of $0.27 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Nuance Communications’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.27 and the lowest is $0.26. Nuance Communications also reported earnings of $0.27 per share in the same quarter last year. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, August 14th.

On average, analysts expect that Nuance Communications will report full year earnings of $1.12 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.10 to $1.13. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $1.17 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.15 to $1.18. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Nuance Communications.

Nuance Communications (NASDAQ:NUAN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 9th. The software maker reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $518.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $516.43 million. Nuance Communications had a negative net margin of 10.32% and a positive return on equity of 9.42%. Nuance Communications’s revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.32 earnings per share.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. BidaskClub lowered Nuance Communications from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 16th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective (down previously from $18.00) on shares of Nuance Communications in a research note on Thursday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Nuance Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 11th. Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on shares of Nuance Communications from $24.00 to $17.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 10th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Nuance Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Nuance Communications has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.00.

In other news, Director Mark R. Laret sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.98, for a total transaction of $209,700.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 79,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,105,077.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Nuance Communications by 52.4% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,267,513 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $161,714,000 after purchasing an additional 3,530,349 shares during the last quarter. Fairpointe Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Nuance Communications by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Fairpointe Capital LLC now owns 5,219,722 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $85,343,000 after purchasing an additional 85,412 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd boosted its holdings in Nuance Communications by 5.6% in the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 4,609,355 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $72,597,000 after purchasing an additional 243,866 shares during the last quarter. Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Nuance Communications in the first quarter valued at $50,579,000. Finally, Criterion Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Nuance Communications in the first quarter valued at $42,208,000. 85.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Nuance Communications traded down $0.01, hitting $14.11, on Wednesday, according to Marketbeat. The company had a trading volume of 58,626 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,827,951. The firm has a market cap of $4.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.64. Nuance Communications has a 12-month low of $12.18 and a 12-month high of $19.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22.

Nuance Communications

Nuance Communications, Inc provides voice recognition and natural language understanding solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Healthcare, Mobile, Enterprise, and Imaging. The Healthcare segment offers transcription solutions, which enable physicians to streamline clinical documentation with medical transcription platform; Dragon Medical, a dictation software that empowers physicians to capture and document patient care on various devices; clinical document improvement and coding solutions that ensure patient health information; diagnostic solutions that allow radiologists to document, collaborate, and share medical images and reports; and professional and personal productivity solutions to business users and consumers.

