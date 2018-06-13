Brokerages Expect Evofem Biosciences (EVFM) to Post -$0.41 EPS

Wall Street brokerages predict that Evofem Biosciences (NASDAQ:EVFM) will post earnings of ($0.41) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Evofem Biosciences’ earnings. Evofem Biosciences reported earnings of ($1.32) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 68.9%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, June 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Evofem Biosciences will report full year earnings of ($4.57) per share for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($1.38) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Evofem Biosciences.

Get Evofem Biosciences alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Evofem Biosciences in a report on Monday, March 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Evofem Biosciences from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 4th.

In other news, major shareholder Ltd. Invesco acquired 2,127,659 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $4.69 per share, for a total transaction of $9,978,720.71. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Evofem Biosciences stock. Woodford Investment Management Ltd acquired a new position in Evofem Biosciences (NASDAQ:EVFM) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 7,465,538 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,406,000. Evofem Biosciences comprises 4.2% of Woodford Investment Management Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Woodford Investment Management Ltd owned about 42.04% of Evofem Biosciences at the end of the most recent reporting period. 81.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ EVFM opened at $3.63 on Friday. Evofem Biosciences has a twelve month low of $1.80 and a twelve month high of $14.28.

Evofem Biosciences Company Profile

Evofem Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes women's sexual and reproductive health products. Its lead product candidate is Amphora that is in Phase 3 trial for contraception; and in Phase 2b/3 clinical trial for prevention of chlamydia and gonorrhea in women.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Evofem Biosciences (EVFM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Evofem Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evofem Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.