Brokerages Expect Magna International Inc. (MGA) to Post $1.74 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA) (TSE:MG) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $1.74 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Magna International’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.65 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.79. Magna International posted earnings per share of $1.48 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 17.6%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Friday, August 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Magna International will report full year earnings of $7.06 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.85 to $7.21. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $7.64 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.65 to $8.20. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Magna International.

Magna International (NYSE:MGA) (TSE:MG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 10th. The company reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.18. Magna International had a net margin of 5.65% and a return on equity of 19.64%. The business had revenue of $10.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.53 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MGA shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Magna International from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. ValuEngine lowered shares of Magna International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Magna International from $67.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Magna International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 16th. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Magna International in a report on Monday, May 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.13.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Magna International by 20.8% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 5,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,000 after buying an additional 914 shares during the period. Court Place Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Magna International by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Court Place Advisors LLC now owns 26,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,497,000 after purchasing an additional 970 shares during the period. BancorpSouth Bank boosted its holdings in Magna International by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. BancorpSouth Bank now owns 16,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $930,000 after purchasing an additional 1,067 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Magna International by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 39,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,236,000 after purchasing an additional 1,092 shares during the period. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Magna International by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 179,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,169,000 after purchasing an additional 1,110 shares during the period. 60.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MGA stock traded up $0.63 on Wednesday, hitting $66.09. 65,174 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,031,346. Magna International has a 1-year low of $43.18 and a 1-year high of $67.47. The firm has a market cap of $22.98 billion, a PE ratio of 11.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 8th. Investors of record on Friday, May 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.257 per share. This represents a $1.03 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 24th. Magna International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.15%.

Magna International Company Profile

Magna International Inc designs, develops, and manufactures automotive systems, assemblies, modules, and components in North America, Europe, Asia, and South America. The company offers body systems, including exterior sheetmetal and closure systems, body structure systems, and energy management solutions; chassis systems, such as frames and chassis subframes, suspension links and arms, and chassis modules; and engineering services comprising support, program management, virtual tool, prototype build and validation, testing, and research and development services.

