Brokerages Expect Varonis Systems Ltd. (VRNS) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $62.13 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that Varonis Systems Ltd. (NASDAQ:VRNS) will post sales of $62.13 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Varonis Systems’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $62.00 million and the highest is $62.40 million. Varonis Systems reported sales of $50.17 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 23.8%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Varonis Systems will report full-year sales of $266.73 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $266.15 million to $268.20 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $316.17 million per share, with estimates ranging from $311.14 million to $320.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Varonis Systems.

Get Varonis Systems alerts:

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 30th. The technology company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $53.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.71 million. Varonis Systems had a negative net margin of 7.75% and a negative return on equity of 17.00%. Varonis Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 35.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.23) EPS.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on VRNS. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Varonis Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Varonis Systems from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Varonis Systems to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Varonis Systems from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 1st. Finally, Citigroup reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $71.00 price objective (up from $60.00) on shares of Varonis Systems in a research report on Tuesday, May 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Varonis Systems has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.43.

NASDAQ:VRNS traded up $0.95 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $74.50. The stock had a trading volume of 8,394 shares, compared to its average volume of 297,903. The company has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a PE ratio of -148.20 and a beta of 0.72. Varonis Systems has a 52 week low of $33.60 and a 52 week high of $74.30.

In other news, CEO Yakov Faitelson sold 106,426 shares of Varonis Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.26, for a total value of $5,987,526.76. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 246,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,884,349.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Guy Melamed sold 833 shares of Varonis Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.24, for a total transaction of $53,511.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 131,368 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,439,080.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 258,440 shares of company stock worth $14,828,256. 4.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Varonis Systems by 97.7% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 91,672 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,450,000 after acquiring an additional 45,307 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of Varonis Systems by 33.2% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 358,569 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $17,406,000 after acquiring an additional 89,442 shares in the last quarter. University of Notre Dame DU Lac increased its position in shares of Varonis Systems by 37.5% in the fourth quarter. University of Notre Dame DU Lac now owns 176,318 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,560,000 after acquiring an additional 48,087 shares in the last quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Varonis Systems in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,666,000. Finally, Bailard Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Varonis Systems in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,194,000. 83.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Varonis Systems Company Profile

Varonis Systems, Inc provides software solutions that protect data from insider threats and cyberattacks. The company, through its software, allows organizations to protect data stored on premises and on cloud, such as sensitive files and emails; confidential customer, patient and employee data; financial records; strategic and product plans; and other intellectual property.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Varonis Systems (VRNS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Varonis Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Varonis Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.