Brokerages Set AngioDynamics, Inc. (ANGO) Price Target at $17.58

Shares of AngioDynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGO) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, four have issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $17.58.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ANGO. Zacks Investment Research cut AngioDynamics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 5th. TheStreet raised AngioDynamics from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, April 16th. BidaskClub raised AngioDynamics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 10th. ValuEngine raised AngioDynamics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 6th. Finally, Raymond James raised AngioDynamics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $16.33 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 3rd.

Get AngioDynamics alerts:

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ANGO. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AngioDynamics in the fourth quarter valued at $172,000. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of AngioDynamics in the first quarter valued at $192,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in shares of AngioDynamics in the fourth quarter valued at $201,000. Port Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of AngioDynamics in the first quarter valued at $213,000. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AngioDynamics in the first quarter valued at $215,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ANGO traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $21.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,175 shares, compared to its average volume of 151,318. AngioDynamics has a one year low of $14.97 and a one year high of $21.69. The company has a current ratio of 2.88, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $791.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.01.

AngioDynamics (NASDAQ:ANGO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 29th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.05. AngioDynamics had a return on equity of 5.11% and a net margin of 0.97%. The company had revenue of $83.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.13 million. equities analysts predict that AngioDynamics will post 0.74 EPS for the current year.

AngioDynamics Company Profile

AngioDynamics, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells various medical, surgical, and diagnostic devices for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease, vascular access, and for use in oncology and surgical settings in the United States and internationally. The company provides manifolds, contrast management systems, closed fluid systems, guidewires, disposable transducers, and interventional accessories that help clinicians in the diagnosis and treatment of cardiovascular and peripheral vascular diseases; VenaCure EVLT laser system products to treat superficial venous diseases; Asclera drug for treating uncomplicated spider and reticular veins of the lower extremities; and Sotradecol drugs for treating small uncomplicated varicose veins of the lower extremities.

Receive News & Ratings for AngioDynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AngioDynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.