Brokerages Set Cameco Corp (CCO) Price Target at $13.58

Cameco Corp (TSE:CCO) (NYSE:CCJ) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$13.75.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Cameco from C$13.50 to C$15.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Eight Capital increased their price target on shares of Cameco from C$14.00 to C$15.00 in a research report on Monday, April 30th. CIBC reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a C$12.00 price target on shares of Cameco in a research report on Thursday, March 8th. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Cameco from C$10.50 to C$11.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Cameco from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a C$15.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, May 22nd.

Shares of CCO stock traded up C$0.08 during trading hours on Friday, hitting C$15.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 414,856 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,243,625. Cameco has a twelve month low of C$9.90 and a twelve month high of C$15.80.

Cameco (TSE:CCO) (NYSE:CCJ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 27th. The company reported C$0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C($0.03) by C$0.09. The business had revenue of C$439.00 million for the quarter. Cameco had a negative net margin of 7.57% and a negative return on equity of 5.04%.

About Cameco

Cameco Corporation produces and sells uranium worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Uranium, Fuel Services, and NUKEM. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, as well as purchase and sale of uranium concentrates. Its operating uranium properties include the Cigar Lake property located in Saskatchewan, Canada; the Inkai property situated in Kazakhstan; the Smith Ranch-Highland property located in Wyoming, the United States; and the Crow Butte property situated in Nebraska, the United States.

