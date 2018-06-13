Brokerages Set Detour Gold (DGC) Target Price at $16.68

Shares of Detour Gold (TSE:DGC) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is C$16.68.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on DGC shares. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of Detour Gold from C$23.50 to C$24.00 in a research note on Monday, April 23rd. Eight Capital raised their price objective on shares of Detour Gold from C$16.65 to C$18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Detour Gold from C$26.00 to C$15.00 in a research note on Monday, April 30th. Desjardins reduced their price objective on shares of Detour Gold to C$16.00 in a research note on Monday, May 7th. Finally, TD Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Detour Gold from C$23.00 to C$20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 27th.

Shares of Detour Gold traded up C$0.25, reaching C$10.20, during midday trading on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. The company had a trading volume of 177,217 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,050,354. Detour Gold has a 1-year low of C$9.11 and a 1-year high of C$18.57.

Detour Gold (TSE:DGC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 26th. The mining company reported C$0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.20. The business had revenue of C$254.60 million during the quarter. Detour Gold had a net margin of 25.07% and a return on equity of 8.60%.

Detour Gold Company Profile

Detour Gold Corporation, an intermediate gold mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of metal mineral properties in Canada. The company's primary asset is the Detour Lake property consisting of a contiguous group of mining leases and claims totaling 625 square kilometers located in the District of Cochrane.

