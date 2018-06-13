Brokerages Set Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (SWK) Price Target at $181.33

Shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $181.33.

SWK has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Gabelli restated a “hold” rating on shares of Stanley Black & Decker in a report on Monday, January 29th. Northcoast Research set a $182.00 price objective on shares of Stanley Black & Decker and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Stanley Black & Decker from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, April 2nd. ValuEngine lowered shares of Stanley Black & Decker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 21st. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $184.00 to $181.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 23rd.

Shares of NYSE:SWK traded down $2.80 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $143.84. 7,085 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,216,871. Stanley Black & Decker has a fifty-two week low of $135.79 and a fifty-two week high of $176.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market cap of $22.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.41, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.02.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 20th. The industrial products company reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.04. Stanley Black & Decker had a net margin of 7.63% and a return on equity of 15.65%. The business had revenue of $3.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.10 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.29 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts expect that Stanley Black & Decker will post 8.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 6th will be paid a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 5th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.75%. Stanley Black & Decker’s payout ratio is currently 33.83%.

In other Stanley Black & Decker news, Director Michael David Hankin purchased 350 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $143.28 per share, for a total transaction of $50,148.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $179,100. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Joseph R. Voelker sold 3,284 shares of Stanley Black & Decker stock in a transaction on Monday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.44, for a total transaction of $497,328.96. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 20,367 shares in the company, valued at $3,084,378.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Icon Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker during the 4th quarter worth about $119,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker during the 4th quarter worth about $123,000. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker during the 1st quarter worth about $153,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker during the 1st quarter worth about $177,000. Finally, Resources Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 694.2% during the 4th quarter. Resources Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,088 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $185,000 after purchasing an additional 951 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.46% of the company’s stock.

About Stanley Black & Decker

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc provides tools and storage, engineered fastening and infrastructure, and security solutions worldwide. The company's Tools & Storage segment offers professional products, including corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, drills, impact wrenches and drivers, grinders, saws, routers, and sanders, as well as pneumatic tools and fasteners, including nail guns, nails, staplers and staples, and concrete and masonry anchors; and consumer products, such as lawn and garden products comprising hedge and string trimmers, lawn mowers, and edgers and related accessories, as well as home products, such as hand-held vacuums, paint tools, and cleaning appliances.

