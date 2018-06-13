Brokerages Set Starwood Property Trust (STWD) Target Price at $24.00

Shares of Starwood Property Trust (NYSE:STWD) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $24.00.

STWD has been the subject of several recent research reports. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Starwood Property Trust in a report on Tuesday, March 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Starwood Property Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 price target on shares of Starwood Property Trust in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Wood & Company initiated coverage on shares of Starwood Property Trust in a report on Tuesday, March 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Starwood Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd.

Get Starwood Property Trust alerts:

STWD traded up $0.13 on Wednesday, reaching $21.70. 1,623,634 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,118,390. Starwood Property Trust has a one year low of $19.47 and a one year high of $23.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.05, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 2.67 and a quick ratio of 2.67.

Starwood Property Trust (NYSE:STWD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.05. Starwood Property Trust had a net margin of 42.30% and a return on equity of 13.05%. The company had revenue of $260.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $252.10 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.51 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.1% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts anticipate that Starwood Property Trust will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 13th. Investors of record on Friday, June 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 28th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.85%. Starwood Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 88.89%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Gables Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Starwood Property Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $400,000. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC bought a new position in shares of Starwood Property Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $209,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 107,648 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,255,000 after acquiring an additional 13,631 shares in the last quarter. Natixis raised its stake in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 80.3% during the 1st quarter. Natixis now owns 46,181 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $967,000 after acquiring an additional 20,565 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ostrum Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Starwood Property Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $482,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.97% of the company’s stock.

About Starwood Property Trust

Starwood Property Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States and Europe. It operates through three segments: Real Estate Lending, Real Estate Property, and Real Estate Investing and Servicing. The Real Estate Lending segment originates, acquires, finances, and manages commercial first mortgages, subordinated mortgages, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS), residential mortgage-backed securities, residential mortgage loans, and other real estate and real estate-related debt investments.

Receive News & Ratings for Starwood Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starwood Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.