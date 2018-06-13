Brokerages Set Worldpay Inc (WP) Price Target at $85.67

Shares of Worldpay Inc (NYSE:WP) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the thirty-five brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, twenty-six have given a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $85.67.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on WP shares. TheStreet upgraded Worldpay from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, May 21st. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and issued a $93.00 target price on shares of Worldpay in a research note on Tuesday, March 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “buy” rating and issued a $99.00 target price on shares of Worldpay in a research note on Tuesday, March 6th. Citigroup raised their target price on Worldpay from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank raised their target price on Worldpay from $82.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 1st.

In other Worldpay news, insider Charles Drucker sold 85,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.20, for a total transaction of $6,987,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Matt Taylor sold 38,028 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.54, for a total value of $3,062,775.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 205,473 shares of company stock worth $16,870,554. Company insiders own 1.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WP. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Worldpay during the 4th quarter valued at about $8,429,000. Quantitative Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Worldpay during the 4th quarter valued at about $9,693,000. Twin Tree Management LP bought a new position in shares of Worldpay during the 4th quarter valued at about $651,000. Chase Investment Counsel Corp bought a new position in shares of Worldpay during the 1st quarter valued at about $3,688,000. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in shares of Worldpay during the 1st quarter valued at about $4,167,000.

Worldpay stock traded up $0.86 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $84.78. 83,970 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,831,017. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. Worldpay has a 1-year low of $59.10 and a 1-year high of $85.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.55.

Worldpay (NYSE:WP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 10th. The business services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.04. Worldpay had a return on equity of 20.14% and a net margin of 0.09%. The firm had revenue of $850.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $838.22 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.68 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 81.0% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts predict that Worldpay will post 3.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Worldpay

Worldpay, Inc, through its subsidiary, Vantiv Holding, LLC, provides electronic payment processing services to merchants and financial institutions in the United States. It operates through two segments, Merchant Services and Financial Institution Services. The Merchant Services segment offers merchant acquiring and payment processing services, such as authorization and settlement, customer service, chargeback and retrieval processing, and interchange management to national merchants, and regional and small-to-mid sized businesses.

