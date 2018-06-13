BT Group – CLASS A Common Stock (BT.A) Insider Purchases £7,837.68 in Stock

BT Group – CLASS A Common Stock (LON:BT.A) insider Jasmine Whitbread purchased 3,842 shares of BT Group – CLASS A Common Stock stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 204 ($2.72) per share, with a total value of £7,837.68 ($10,434.94).

Shares of BT Group – CLASS A Common Stock stock traded up GBX 1.40 ($0.02) during trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 208.40 ($2.77). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 38,325,946 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,890,000. BT Group – CLASS A Common Stock has a one year low of GBX 224.20 ($2.98) and a one year high of GBX 337.05 ($4.49).

Get BT Group - CLASS A Common Stock alerts:

Several brokerages recently weighed in on BT.A. Numis Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of BT Group – CLASS A Common Stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 30th. Deutsche Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 235 ($3.13) price target (down previously from GBX 248 ($3.30)) on shares of BT Group – CLASS A Common Stock in a report on Wednesday, June 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded BT Group – CLASS A Common Stock to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from GBX 305 ($4.06) to GBX 215 ($2.86) in a report on Wednesday, May 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on BT Group – CLASS A Common Stock from GBX 290 ($3.86) to GBX 260 ($3.46) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 11th. Finally, Berenberg Bank lowered their price objective on shares of BT Group – CLASS A Common Stock from GBX 310 ($4.13) to GBX 260 ($3.46) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 296.67 ($3.95).

BT Group – CLASS A Common Stock Company Profile

BT Group plc is a communications services company. The Company is engaged in selling fixed-voice services, broadband, mobile and television products and services, as well as managed networked information technology (IT) solutions and cyber security protection. Its segments include Consumer, which provides fixed-voice, broadband, TV and mobile services; EE, which is a mobile network operator in the United Kingdom and provides mobile and fixed communications services to consumers; Business and Public Sector, which provides communications and IT services to businesses and the public sector in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland (RoI) ;Global Services, which provides managed networked IT services to corporate customers; Wholesale and Ventures, which provides fixed and mobile services to communications providers (CPs); and Openreach, which provides copper and fiber connections between its exchanges and homes and businesses.

Receive News & Ratings for BT Group - CLASS A Common Stock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BT Group - CLASS A Common Stock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.