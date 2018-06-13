BTC Capital Management Inc. Buys 9,324 Shares of iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund (NYSEARCA:IWR)

BTC Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund (NYSEARCA:IWR) by 148.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,613 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,324 shares during the period. BTC Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund were worth $3,224,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Inverness Counsel LLC NY acquired a new stake in iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund during the first quarter worth about $276,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its holdings in iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund by 4.3% during the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 50,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,415,000 after purchasing an additional 2,067 shares in the last quarter. HL Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,104,000. Truepoint Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund during the first quarter valued at approximately $154,000. Finally, Oxford Financial Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund during the first quarter valued at approximately $769,000.

iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund traded down $1.34, reaching $216.36, during trading on Wednesday, according to MarketBeat Ratings. 167,669 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 191,328. iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund has a 1-year low of $188.02 and a 1-year high of $220.02.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

