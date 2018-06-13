Burberry (BURBY) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Burberry (OTCMKTS:BURBY) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $26.50.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Burberry from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 11th. Goldman Sachs upgraded Burberry from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 28th. Finally, Societe Generale upgraded Burberry from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 2nd.

Burberry stock traded up $0.76 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $26.89. 13,227 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 51,870. Burberry has a 12 month low of $20.43 and a 12 month high of $26.76. The firm has a market cap of $10.93 billion, a PE ratio of 24.23 and a beta of 0.88.

Burberry Company Profile

Burberry Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells luxury goods under the Burberry brand for men, women, and children. The company operates in two segments, Retail/Wholesale and Licensing. It offers product in the categories of apparel; accessories, such as women's handbags and small leather goods; and beauty, as well as eyewear and watches.

