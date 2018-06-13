Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Stake Lowered by Burney Co.

Burney Co. cut its position in shares of Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 7.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,219 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 1,310 shares during the quarter. Burney Co.’s holdings in Amgen were worth $2,595,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amgen by 110.7% during the 4th quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 647 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Amgen during the 4th quarter worth $127,000. Welch Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amgen during the 4th quarter worth $148,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Amgen during the 3rd quarter worth $150,000. Finally, Watermark Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Amgen by 8,481.8% during the 4th quarter. Watermark Asset Management Inc. now owns 944 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $164,000 after acquiring an additional 933 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.35% of the company’s stock.

In other Amgen news, EVP Sean E. Harper sold 1,525 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.75, for a total transaction of $289,368.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 6,100 shares of company stock worth $1,099,220. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

AMGN traded down $1.39 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $183.68. 2,216,752 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,284,553. The stock has a market cap of $122.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.60, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.38. Amgen, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $161.13 and a fifty-two week high of $201.23. The company has a current ratio of 3.88, a quick ratio of 3.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 24th. The medical research company reported $3.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.24 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $5.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.44 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 35.80% and a net margin of 9.67%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.15 earnings per share. sell-side analysts forecast that Amgen, Inc. will post 13.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet raised Amgen from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, May 25th. Mizuho dropped coverage on Amgen in a research report on Tuesday, June 5th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $204.00 target price on shares of Amgen in a research report on Tuesday, April 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut Amgen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 17th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Amgen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $193.08.

Amgen Company Profile

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It offers products for the treatment of oncology/hematology, cardiovascular, inflammation, bone health, nephrology, and neuroscience. The company's products include Evenity to treat osteoporosis in postmenopausal women; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Repatha to treat coronary diseases; Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Parsabiv to treat secondary hyperparathyroidism (sHPT); and Aimovig for the prevention of migraine.

