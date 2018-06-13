Pier Capital LLC Has $348,000 Holdings in BWX Technologies Inc (BWXT)

Pier Capital LLC trimmed its holdings in BWX Technologies Inc (NYSE:BWXT) by 35.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,475 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,957 shares during the quarter. Pier Capital LLC’s holdings in BWX Technologies were worth $348,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its stake in shares of BWX Technologies by 0.9% in the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 109,599 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,963,000 after buying an additional 1,031 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank grew its position in shares of BWX Technologies by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 18,764 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,135,000 after buying an additional 1,032 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of BWX Technologies by 39.3% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,272 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $319,000 after buying an additional 1,488 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp grew its position in shares of BWX Technologies by 23.1% during the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 8,137 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $492,000 after buying an additional 1,527 shares during the period. Finally, Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BWX Technologies by 402.7% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,222 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 1,780 shares in the last quarter. 94.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get BWX Technologies alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine upgraded BWX Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 19th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on BWX Technologies from $72.00 to $64.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 22nd. Bank of America lowered BWX Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, May 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of BWX Technologies in a report on Tuesday, May 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded BWX Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. BWX Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.00.

In other BWX Technologies news, CFO David S. Black sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.25, for a total transaction of $67,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 69,874 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,699,026.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Joseph G. Henry sold 7,774 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.60, for a total value of $517,748.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 10,639 shares in the company, valued at approximately $708,557.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 10,774 shares of company stock valued at $717,388. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

BWX Technologies traded down $0.44, reaching $66.35, during mid-day trading on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. 4,358 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 421,694. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. BWX Technologies Inc has a one year low of $45.79 and a one year high of $72.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.47.

BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.06. BWX Technologies had a return on equity of 72.41% and a net margin of 9.24%. The business had revenue of $457.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $447.20 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.55 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. analysts predict that BWX Technologies Inc will post 2.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 18th were paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 17th. BWX Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.22%.

BWX Technologies Profile

BWX Technologies, Inc manufactures and sells nuclear components to the United States government. The company operates in three segments: Nuclear Operations, Technical Services, and Nuclear Energy. The Nuclear Operations segment offers precision naval nuclear components and reactors; close-tolerance and equipment for nuclear applications; and components for defense applications, as well as critical nuclear components, fuels, and assemblies for government and other uses.

Receive News & Ratings for BWX Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BWX Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.