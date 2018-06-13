Byteball Bytes Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $166,050.00 (GBYTE)

Byteball Bytes (CURRENCY:GBYTE) traded down 9.5% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on June 13th. During the last seven days, Byteball Bytes has traded 18.3% lower against the US dollar. Byteball Bytes has a total market capitalization of $75.73 million and $166,050.00 worth of Byteball Bytes was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Byteball Bytes coin can now be purchased for approximately $117.24 or 0.01857420 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptox, Upbit, Cryptopia and Bittrex.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ripple (XRP) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00008449 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00003509 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00019131 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0413 or 0.00000654 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015867 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $38.24 or 0.00605827 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $14.63 or 0.00231805 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.82 or 0.00044665 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.95 or 0.00094192 BTC.

About Byteball Bytes

Byteball Bytes’ genesis date was December 25th, 2016. Byteball Bytes’ total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 645,946 coins. Byteball Bytes’ official message board is medium.com/byteball. Byteball Bytes’ official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Byteball Bytes is /r/byteball and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Byteball Bytes’ official website is byteball.org.

Byteball Bytes Coin Trading

Byteball Bytes can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit, Cryptox, Cryptopia and Bittrex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Byteball Bytes directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Byteball Bytes should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Byteball Bytes using one of the exchanges listed above.

