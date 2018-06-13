Cadence Design Systems (CDNS) Shares Bought by Rampart Investment Management Company LLC

Rampart Investment Management Company LLC boosted its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) by 261.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,545 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,795 shares during the period. Rampart Investment Management Company LLC’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $498,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MANA Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Cadence Design Systems during the 4th quarter worth about $214,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in shares of Cadence Design Systems during the 1st quarter worth about $204,000. Intact Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cadence Design Systems during the 1st quarter worth about $206,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 114.8% during the 1st quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 5,800 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $213,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares during the period. Finally, Global X Management Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of Cadence Design Systems during the 1st quarter worth about $220,000. 86.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cadence Design Systems opened at $44.51 on Wednesday, according to MarketBeat. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 1.12. Cadence Design Systems has a twelve month low of $32.85 and a twelve month high of $46.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 23rd. The software maker reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $517.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $505.33 million. Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 10.52% and a return on equity of 29.43%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.32 earnings per share. research analysts anticipate that Cadence Design Systems will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on CDNS shares. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Cadence Design Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 5th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Cadence Design Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 1st. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Cadence Design Systems from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $34.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 24th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upgraded shares of Cadence Design Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Cadence Design Systems has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.71.

In other Cadence Design Systems news, CFO John M. Wall sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.14, for a total transaction of $33,105.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 119,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,264,754.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, President Anirudh Devgan sold 39,780 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.81, for a total transaction of $1,583,641.80. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 348,544 shares in the company, valued at $13,875,536.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 85,763 shares of company stock worth $3,425,839. 2.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Cadence Design Systems Company Profile

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides electronic design automation software, emulation and prototyping hardware, system interconnect, and analysis worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel simulation platform; Palladium Z1, a verification computing platform; and Protium S1 field-programmable gate array prototyping platform.

