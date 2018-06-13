Franklin Resources Inc. Increases Position in Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE)

Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) by 182.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,468,097 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,594,277 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. owned approximately 1.22% of Callon Petroleum worth $32,677,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CPE. Luminus Management LLC raised its position in Callon Petroleum by 91.3% during the fourth quarter. Luminus Management LLC now owns 4,885,260 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $59,356,000 after acquiring an additional 2,330,958 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new position in Callon Petroleum during the first quarter valued at approximately $23,895,000. Key Square Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Callon Petroleum during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $15,817,000. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in Callon Petroleum by 368.5% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,548,475 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $18,812,000 after purchasing an additional 1,217,980 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Callon Petroleum by 35.2% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,271,055 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $56,549,000 after purchasing an additional 1,112,363 shares during the last quarter.

Several brokerages have commented on CPE. Jefferies Financial Group set a $18.00 price target on Callon Petroleum and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 14th. ValuEngine upgraded Callon Petroleum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 20th. KeyCorp increased their price target on Callon Petroleum from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 23rd. Piper Jaffray Companies restated a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of Callon Petroleum in a research note on Thursday, March 15th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Callon Petroleum from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Callon Petroleum currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.11.

CPE traded down $0.11 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $10.59. 392,608 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,075,684. Callon Petroleum has a fifty-two week low of $9.34 and a fifty-two week high of $14.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The company has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.21 and a beta of 1.15.

Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 2nd. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.01. Callon Petroleum had a net margin of 31.28% and a return on equity of 5.98%. The firm had revenue of $127.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $120.69 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.22 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 56.5% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts expect that Callon Petroleum will post 0.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Callon Petroleum Company Profile

Callon Petroleum Company, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional onshore, oil, and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2017, its estimated net proved reserves totaled 137.0 million barrel of oil equivalent.

