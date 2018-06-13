HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) Position Lowered by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. cut its position in shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) by 3.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 281,381 shares of the computer maker’s stock after selling 9,148 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in HP were worth $6,168,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Korea Investment CORP boosted its holdings in HP by 38.0% during the first quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 1,158,066 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $25,385,000 after purchasing an additional 318,686 shares in the last quarter. Investment House LLC boosted its holdings in HP by 71.9% during the first quarter. Investment House LLC now owns 52,975 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $1,161,000 after purchasing an additional 22,150 shares in the last quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in HP by 26.7% during the first quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. now owns 263,900 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $5,785,000 after purchasing an additional 55,600 shares in the last quarter. Flippin Bruce & Porter Inc. boosted its holdings in HP by 1.2% during the first quarter. Flippin Bruce & Porter Inc. now owns 311,937 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $6,838,000 after purchasing an additional 3,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC acquired a new stake in HP during the first quarter valued at approximately $264,000. 78.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get HP alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised HP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $28.00 target price on HP and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 30th. Susquehanna Bancshares set a $22.00 target price on HP and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 30th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on HP to $22.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on HP from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 30th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.47.

In other HP news, insider Tracy S. Keogh sold 117,276 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total transaction of $2,697,348.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 340,453 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,830,419. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Tracy S. Keogh sold 117,275 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total transaction of $2,814,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 243,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,844,624. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

HP traded down $0.08, hitting $23.54, during trading on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The company had a trading volume of 7,535,221 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,709,146. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -2.41, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.60. HP Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.10 and a 12 month high of $24.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.67 billion, a PE ratio of 14.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.62.

HP (NYSE:HPQ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 29th. The computer maker reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.48. HP had a net margin of 7.84% and a negative return on equity of 99.90%. The firm had revenue of $14.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.57 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.40 EPS. HP’s revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts expect that HP Inc. will post 2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 13th will be given a dividend of $0.1393 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 12th. HP’s payout ratio is 33.94%.

HP Company Profile

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

Receive News & Ratings for HP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.