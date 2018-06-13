Canada Goose (GOOS) PT Raised to $50.00

Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS) had its target price upped by equities researchers at Barclays from $40.00 to $50.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Barclays’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 10.94% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Canada Goose from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Canada Goose in a report on Monday, March 12th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on Canada Goose from $48.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 6th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Canada Goose from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Canada Goose presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.71.

NYSE:GOOS traded up $0.30 on Wednesday, reaching $45.07. 49,711 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 722,805. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market cap of $4.70 billion, a PE ratio of 136.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 2.60. Canada Goose has a 12 month low of $16.96 and a 12 month high of $45.07.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Gardner Lewis Asset Management L P grew its position in shares of Canada Goose by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Gardner Lewis Asset Management L P now owns 128,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,047,000 after purchasing an additional 2,319 shares in the last quarter. Barometer Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Canada Goose by 15.0% during the fourth quarter. Barometer Capital Management Inc. now owns 21,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $679,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of Canada Goose by 22.4% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 16,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $556,000 after purchasing an additional 3,040 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Canada Goose by 9.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,253,000 after purchasing an additional 3,128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its position in Canada Goose by 469.4% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after acquiring an additional 3,286 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.92% of the company’s stock.

Canada Goose Company Profile

Canada Goose Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells premium outdoor apparel for men, women, youth, children, and babies in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Wholesale and Direct to Consumer. It offers parkas, jackets, shells, vests, knitwear, and accessories for fall, winter, and spring seasons.

