Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. Has $1.09 Million Position in Southern Co (SO)

Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. reduced its stake in Southern Co (NYSE:SO) by 5.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,377 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,431 shares during the period. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Southern were worth $1,089,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of Southern by 55.4% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 14,790,707 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $660,554,000 after buying an additional 5,270,905 shares during the last quarter. Luminus Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Southern during the fourth quarter valued at about $70,674,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Southern during the fourth quarter valued at about $45,617,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Southern by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 62,955,468 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,027,527,000 after buying an additional 821,503 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantitative Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Southern during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,079,000. 56.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Southern traded up $0.34, reaching $43.78, during midday trading on Wednesday, according to Marketbeat. The company had a trading volume of 7,778,084 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,389,604. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. The stock has a market cap of $43.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.50, a PEG ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.03. Southern Co has a 12-month low of $42.38 and a 12-month high of $53.51.

Southern (NYSE:SO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.04. Southern had a net margin of 4.88% and a return on equity of 12.97%. The firm had revenue of $6.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.66 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts anticipate that Southern Co will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 21st were given a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 18th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.48%. This is a positive change from Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. Southern’s payout ratio is 79.47%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SO. TheStreet upgraded shares of Southern from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, June 4th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Southern from $44.00 to $42.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Southern from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 1st. Deutsche Bank cut their price target on shares of Southern from $49.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 22nd. Finally, SunTrust Banks set a $45.00 price target on shares of Southern and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.90.

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. The company also constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy facilities and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, New Jersey, Florida, Tennessee, and Maryland, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas midstream operations.

