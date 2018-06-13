Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. Decreases Holdings in Regions Financial Corp (RF)

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. reduced its position in Regions Financial Corp (NYSE:RF) by 5.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 644,522 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 35,991 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. owned about 0.06% of Regions Financial worth $11,976,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RF. Brown Advisory Securities LLC grew its holdings in Regions Financial by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Securities LLC now owns 36,573 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $633,000 after buying an additional 3,348 shares during the last quarter. BancorpSouth Bank acquired a new stake in Regions Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $949,000. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its holdings in Regions Financial by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 501,735 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,669,000 after buying an additional 48,117 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Regions Financial by 14.9% during the 4th quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 6,716,367 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $116,059,000 after buying an additional 870,111 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its holdings in Regions Financial by 51,131.6% during the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 160,355 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,260,000 after buying an additional 160,042 shares during the last quarter. 74.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Regions Financial alerts:

Regions Financial stock traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $18.89. The stock had a trading volume of 12,091,535 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,050,371. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Regions Financial Corp has a twelve month low of $13.02 and a twelve month high of $20.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.89, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.23.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 20th. The bank reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.04. Regions Financial had a return on equity of 8.75% and a net margin of 22.06%. The company had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.44 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.23 earnings per share. sell-side analysts predict that Regions Financial Corp will post 1.4 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 8th will be given a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 7th. Regions Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.00%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on RF shares. ValuEngine cut Regions Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 2nd. B. Riley increased their target price on Regions Financial from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 24th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Regions Financial in a report on Sunday, April 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Regions Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.56.

In other news, EVP David R. Keenan sold 48,101 shares of Regions Financial stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.76, for a total transaction of $902,374.76. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 104,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,951,978. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP William D. Ritter sold 112,333 shares of Regions Financial stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.64, for a total value of $2,093,887.12. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 198,163 shares in the company, valued at $3,693,758.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 518,290 shares of company stock worth $9,879,551 over the last three months. 0.84% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Regions Financial Profile

Regions Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers in the United States. Its Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending, as well as equipment lease financing services and corresponding deposits.

Receive News & Ratings for Regions Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regions Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.