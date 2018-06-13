Paccar (PCAR) Shares Sold by Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A.

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. trimmed its holdings in shares of Paccar (NASDAQ:PCAR) by 5.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 174,662 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,696 shares during the quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A.’s holdings in Paccar were worth $11,558,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Paccar by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,378,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,088,211,000 after buying an additional 2,401,617 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Paccar by 2.6% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,159,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,264,000 after buying an additional 107,373 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Paccar by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,104,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,223,000 after buying an additional 266,591 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its holdings in Paccar by 26.7% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,417,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,111,000 after buying an additional 721,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in Paccar by 14.2% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,251,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,113,000 after buying an additional 405,111 shares during the last quarter. 63.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ PCAR traded down $1.19 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $64.01. 1,228,500 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,491,265. Paccar has a twelve month low of $60.36 and a twelve month high of $79.69. The company has a market cap of $23.08 billion, a PE ratio of 15.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Paccar (NASDAQ:PCAR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 24th. The company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $5.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.01 billion. Paccar had a return on equity of 21.26% and a net margin of 8.99%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 35.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.88 earnings per share. sell-side analysts forecast that Paccar will post 5.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 15th were issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 14th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.75%. This is a boost from Paccar’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Paccar’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.29%.

In other Paccar news, VP C Michael Dozier sold 13,348 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.45, for a total value of $846,930.60. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 8,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $562,167. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider T. Kyle Quinn sold 9,964 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.69, for a total value of $644,571.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 32,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,070,080. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.64% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on PCAR. Zacks Investment Research raised Paccar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 18th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of Paccar in a report on Tuesday, April 17th. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “hold” rating and issued a $75.00 target price (down from $80.00) on shares of Paccar in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Paccar in a research note on Friday, March 2nd. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $69.00 target price for the company. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Paccar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.57.

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment offers trucks that are used for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

