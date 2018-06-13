Capital City Bank Group (CCBG) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Capital City Bank Group (NASDAQ:CCBG) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the seven analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $26.50.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on CCBG shares. Hovde Group raised shares of Capital City Bank Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $26.50 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Sandler O’Neill raised shares of Capital City Bank Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 price target on shares of Capital City Bank Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. BidaskClub raised shares of Capital City Bank Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Capital City Bank Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th.

Shares of Capital City Bank Group traded up $0.06, reaching $23.54, on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. 1,661 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,789. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Capital City Bank Group has a 1-year low of $17.68 and a 1-year high of $26.50. The stock has a market cap of $400.20 million, a PE ratio of 26.39 and a beta of 0.69.

Capital City Bank Group (NASDAQ:CCBG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.05). Capital City Bank Group had a return on equity of 5.77% and a net margin of 9.84%. The company had revenue of $34.24 million for the quarter. equities analysts anticipate that Capital City Bank Group will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Capital City Bank Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $132,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in Capital City Bank Group by 36.7% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 7,828 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $180,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. First Quadrant L P CA grew its stake in Capital City Bank Group by 84.9% in the 4th quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 8,448 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $194,000 after acquiring an additional 3,878 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Capital City Bank Group by 156.3% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,211 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $323,000 after acquiring an additional 8,056 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Capital City Bank Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $403,000. 37.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Capital City Bank Group

Capital City Bank Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Capital City Bank that provides a range of banking and banking-related services to individual and corporate clients in Florida, Georgia, and Alabama. It offers financing for commercial business properties, equipment, inventories, and accounts receivable, as well as commercial leasing and letters of credit; treasury management services; and merchant credit card transaction processing services.

