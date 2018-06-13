Capital One Financial Corp. (COF) Holdings Cut by Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC

Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Capital One Financial Corp. (NYSE:COF) by 53.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 79,856 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 91,448 shares during the period. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $7,652,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in COF. Advisor Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 9,885 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,032,000 after acquiring an additional 495 shares in the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 21.7% during the fourth quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 2,896 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $288,000 after acquiring an additional 516 shares in the last quarter. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC now owns 51,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,128,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. American Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 1.0% during the first quarter. American Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 58,670 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,622,000 after acquiring an additional 570 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sentinel Trust Co. LBA increased its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Sentinel Trust Co. LBA now owns 49,167 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,896,000 after acquiring an additional 580 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.82% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on COF shares. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Capital One Financial in a research report on Tuesday, April 24th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Capital One Financial in a research report on Wednesday, April 25th. Nomura downgraded shares of Capital One Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $111.00 to $109.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Capital One Financial in a research report on Tuesday, March 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $114.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Capital One Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $108.52.

Shares of Capital One Financial stock traded down $0.26 on Wednesday, reaching $96.01. 1,578,784 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,469,881. Capital One Financial Corp. has a 52 week low of $76.98 and a 52 week high of $106.50. The company has a market capitalization of $46.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.32, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.31. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 8.38% and a return on equity of 9.23%. The firm had revenue of $6.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.93 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.75 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts expect that Capital One Financial Corp. will post 10.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 14th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 11th. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.54%.

In related news, CFO Richard Scott Blackley sold 2,194 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.19, for a total transaction of $215,428.86. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 38,537 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,783,948.03. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Richard D. Fairbank sold 242,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.13, for a total transaction of $22,593,338.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,011,738 shares in the company, valued at $280,483,159.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 297,072 shares of company stock valued at $27,791,398 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

